Islander Middle School in Mercer Island was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat, according to a news release from the Mercer Island Police Department. Lakeridge Elementary School, which is next to Islander Middle, went into lockdown status during the evacuation.

Evacuated students were taken to the Mercer Island Community and Events Center.

Police, along with Mercer Island city and school employees, found nothing after they searched the middle school. The threat came in the form of a note, said the release. No information about the note’s contents was immediately available; police are still investigating the source of the threat.

The school district is using its website to keep parents updated.