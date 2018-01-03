Police, along with Mercer Island city and school employees, found nothing after they searched the middle school.
Islander Middle School in Mercer Island was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat, according to a news release from the Mercer Island Police Department. Lakeridge Elementary School, which is next to Islander Middle, went into lockdown status during the evacuation.
Evacuated students were taken to the Mercer Island Community and Events Center.
Police, along with Mercer Island city and school employees, found nothing after they searched the middle school. The threat came in the form of a note, said the release. No information about the note’s contents was immediately available; police are still investigating the source of the threat.
The school district is using its website to keep parents updated.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.