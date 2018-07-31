Slain Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno will be laid to rest Tuesday following a procession and memorial service.

A Kent police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this month will be laid to rest Tuesday following a scheduled memorial service and nearly 6-mile funeral procession.

Officer Diego Moreno was struck and killed by another Kent patrol officer who was pursuing suspects in a report of shots fired outside a Kent restaurant early on July 22. Moreno, an eight-year veteran of the department, had laid out a spike strip to disable a fleeing pickup truck when he was struck by a police car in pursuit. Speeds in the chase reached 95 mph.

The service is set for 1-3 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent, according to a statement from the Kent Police Department.

The 35-year-old officer, who was originally from Venezuela, was married and had two children.

Tuesday’s memorial service will be preceded by a procession of police vehicles through Kent, starting around 11:15 a.m.

Public viewing areas will be located along the procession route on Fourth Ave between Willis and James streets.

“This is a sad time for Officer Moreno’s family, the Kent Police Department, the city of Kent family and the community,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla. “We hope everyone will join us as we remember Diego and pay our respects to his family.”

The officer who struck Moreno, Mark Williams, suffered a severely broken leg after his patrol vehicle rammed into several parked cars following the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck, Emiliano Garcia, 16, was arrested last week and charged as an adult with second-degree felony murder. Prosecutors said in charging documents that Moreno’s death was a direct result of Garcia’s actions.

Meantime, the state Liquor and Cannabis Board has an open complaint against El Habanero, said spokesman Mikhail Carpenter. That’s the restaurant where Garcia and two of his underage friends were allegedly drinking in the hours before Moreno was killed, according to the criminal charges.

El Habanero, which serves beer, wine and spirits, was first issued a liquor license in December 2011, according to the state Department of Licensing.

The criminal investigation into Moreno’s death takes precedence, but the liquor board will conduct an administrative investigation in the near future, Carpenter said. He provided a copy of El Habanero’s violation history, which shows the business has received three written warnings and has twice been fined. None of the violations involved serving alcohol to minors.