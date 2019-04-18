KELSO — A memorial service for slain Cowlitz County sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Portland.

Sheriff Brad Thurman and the DeRosier family said the service will be held at The Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center at the University of Portland.

DeRosier, 29, had been a Cowlitz County deputy since 2009 and was the married father of a 5-month-old daughter. He responded alone Saturday night to a motor home blocking a road near Kalama and reported over police radio that someone was shooting at him.

The Clark County medical examiner said Wednesday that DeRosier died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities say Brian Butts fatally shot DeRosier and that Butts was shot to death by law enforcement Sunday following a manhunt.