A memorial service will be held Monday for a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who died in a crash while responding to a domestic violence call in Parkland.

The public is invited to the service for Deputy Cooper Dyson, 25.

It will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Tacoma Dome. Doors open at 11 a.m.

There will be no public parking at the venue, so those attending are asked to find off-site parking.

People are also invited to show their support by lining the streets of the procession, which starts at 11 a.m. at the north gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It will head north on South Tacoma Way extension, north on South Tacoma Way, east on 26th Street and south on D Street.

Those streets will be closed during the procession, and traffic congestion in those areas is expected to last until 3 p.m.

Deputy Cooper Dyson was killed in the line of duty early on the morning of Dec. 21 when his vehicle crashed as he was responding to help colleagues.

Dyson joined the Sheriff’s Department last year after serving in the U.S. Coast Guard as a hazardous boat crew member.

He lost control of his patrol car on rain-slicked roads in the 1300 block of 112th Street East and struck a lumber materials business. The car rolled and caught fire 1 1/2 miles from the domestic-violence call he was rushing to assist with.

Dyson was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is survived by his pregnant wife and 3-year-old son.

“He knew the dangers of what the job was, and so he kept a Bible in his patrol car with him at all times,” Dyson’s family said in a statement earlier this week. “And before he started his shift, he opened his Bible and he prayed.”

Donations to help his family can be made at TAPCO Credit Union locations or through a Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers legacy fund.