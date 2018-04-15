An SUV on its way to catch the team bus failed to yield and was struck broadside by another car.
SPOKANE (AP) — A member of the Medical Lake High School track team was killed and three teammates injured in a two-vehicle collision west of Airway Heights on Saturday morning.
A small SUV carrying four female members of the track team was southbound on Wood Road around 6:45 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol, when it was broadsided by a Ford F-250 driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 2.
The SUV failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the WSP.
Journey Tueller, 17, was killed, and three others – vehicle driver Lauren Gross, 17; Savannah Sutton, 14; and Laci Sica, 15 – were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford, Lloyd Jones, 37, was treated at the scene and released.
Most Read Local Stories
- No place for a daughter: Parents of homeless woman who died in RV speak out about Seattle 'safe zone' WATCH
- Layoffs at debt-ridden dental school raise anger at University of Washington
- Seattle taxes ranked most unfair in Washington — a state among the harshest on the poor nationwide | FYI Guy
- Story of Harts’ foster child is one of heartbreak, though not the way some might expect
- Jennifer Hart was drunk when she drove SUV with family off cliff, officials say
All four of the girls had been wearing seat belts, according to the WSP. Jones was not.
According to firefighters, the girls in the SUV were en route to their team bus for a track meet.
The Medical Lake track team opted not to compete in the track meet at Cheney High School. The team held a candlelight vigil at Medical Lake High’s track Saturday night.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.