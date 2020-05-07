The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified 24-year-old Shaun Fuhr as the man who died at Harborview Medical Center after he was shot by a Seattle police officer last week.

Fuhr died April 29 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to death investigators.

Seattle police SWAT Officer Noah Zech, 35, was placed on paid administrative leave following the April 29 officer-involved shooting in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood.

According to police, a woman called 911 around 2:15 p.m. on April 29 and reported that her boyfriend, who is the father of her 1-year-old daughter, had beat her at a home in Des Moines, forced her into a car and drove her to a South Seattle hotel, where the beating continued. The couple and their child then drove to Columbia City and the woman reported that her boyfriend had fired a gun at her, once in the car and a second time at the Rainier Playfield; the woman reported her boyfriend had taken their daughter at gunpoint and fled, police said.

Seattle police released footage from an officer’s body-worn camera, which showed several officers chasing a man on foot as he ran through a small parking lot and around the side of a building, where they confront him. The man was holding the child when he was shot, and another officer runs over and picks the child up. Police said the child was not injured.

Fuhr was shot around 2:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of 37th Avenue South, according to the Seattle Fire Department’s online log of 911 responses.

Court records show Fuhr was convicted four times of fourth-degree domestic-violence assault and was the subject of seven protection orders involving three people, including the woman who called 911 prior to the shooting. Fuhr, whose last known address is in Federal Way, served nine months in the King County Jail for violating a no-contact order and unlawful possession of a firearm before he was released March 26, about a month before he was shot by police, according to jail and court records.

Seattle police said the shooting is being investigated by its own Force Investigation Team in compliance with an ongoing 2012 consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. The shooting is also being investigated by the King County Sheriff’s Office in keeping with the provisions of Initiative 940, a voter initiative amended by the Legislature last year that overhauled the state’s police use-of-force statutes.