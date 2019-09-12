A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the homicide victim who was pulled out of the Green River outside of Auburn earlier this week, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Juan Carlos Con Guzman died from multiple blunt- and sharp-force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide. Death investigators determined he died Tuesday, the same day his body was found.

Two fisherman were walking along the river’s shoreline when they spotted what looked to be a body around 3 p.m. near the 12700 block of Southeast Green Valley Road and contacted police, King County sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. The body was found in a rural area, less than a mile south of the Neely Mansion, a Victorian-style residence built in the 1890s that is listed on the National Register for Historic Places, the Washington State Register and is a designated King County Landmark.

Abbott said Thursday detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating but did not have any new information to release.