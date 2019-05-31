Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday fully backed Police Chief Carmen Best’s decision not to fire an officer who lied about his reasons for sitting in a chair outside a man’s workplace while seeking an apology for disrespecting him.

Best suspended Officer Frank Poblocki for 30 days without pay, despite Police Department policy and language in the city’s contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild that presumes officers will be fired for dishonesty in their official duties.

Poblocki repeatedly lied to internal investigators about the Feb. 10, 2018, incident, in which he insisted he did not go to the man’s workplace to obtain an apology for insults hurled at him earlier that day over the towing of a car, according to internal police documents.

Best initially said Thursday she based her disciplinary decision on options presented by Andrew Myerberg, the civilian director of the Police Department’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA), ranging from a 30-day suspension to termination.

She later corrected herself, saying that others on her “discipline team,” including top commanders, also presented options. Best declined further comment, citing Poblocki’s pending appeal of his discipline.

It has not been revealed what recommendations regarding discipline were made by Myerberg and the other team members.

Best demoted Poblocki last year from sergeant to officer for his actions at the man’s workplace, which were captured on Poblocki’s body-camera video. She also imposed a 15-day suspension, with five days held in abeyance.

Body-camera footage of Sgt. Frank Poblocki sitting in a chair for about 40 minutes outside an AutoZone waiting for a man who worked there to apologize to him. Poblocki was later demoted for retaliating against the citizen. Video edited for length.

The OPA then opened a new investigation into whether Poblocki had made dishonest statements about his actions, finding that he had not been truthful. Best sustained the conclusion.

Through a spokesperson, Durkan said Friday that she “agrees that this officer’s behavior was clearly inappropriate and is contrary to what the Seattle Police Department stands for,” as well as reform that has occurred under federal mandates.

“He did a great disservice to all officers and that is why Chief Best demoted him as a supervisor,” the statement said.

Durkan also supports “Chief Best’s decision to accept the option presented to her by the Office of Police Accountability to discipline this officer and impose the most severe disciplinary measure short of termination: a 30-day suspension,” the statement said, referring to Best’s decision not to fire Poblocki for dishonesty.

Durkan, as a private attorney, served on a citizen-review panel that in 2008 made the presumption of termination for dishonesty a cornerstone of 29 recommendations to bolster police accountability.

Neither Durkan nor Best has provided a detailed explanation for not adhering to the dishonesty language in department policy and the union contract.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.