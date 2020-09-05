Deputies arrested a 63-year-old Marysville woman Friday on suspicion of fatally running over a 64-year-old man with a car during an argument, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told deputies a man and woman had been arguing outside a home in the 1500 block of 140th Street Southeast that evening. When the woman drove away, the witness saw the man lying unresponsive in the driveway, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Medics responded and found injuries on the man’s head and body that appeared from a car, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man died at the scene.

Deputies arrested a woman nearby whose car had significant damage to the front, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of domestic-violence homicide.

The Snohomish County medical examiner will determine the man’s official cause of death.