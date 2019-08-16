Marysville authorities have been looking for a hit-and-run suspect for almost two weeks since an early morning police chase ended in a crash that injured four people.

At about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 3, a Marysville police officer saw a gray 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee “driving recklessly” southbound on Smokey Point Boulevard, near Seattle Premium Outlets, according to a news statement from Marysville police. The officer thought the person might be impaired and followed the Jeep, which turned west on 116th Street Northeast and sped up, according to the statement.

The chase continued across Interstate 5 and onto Quil Ceda Boulevard, where the Jeep entered a roundabout going the wrong direction — to the left instead of the right — and hit a sedan head-on, according to police.

Two 71-year-olds in the sedan, a man and a woman, were injured. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in serious condition; the man was taken to a hospital and has since been released, according to police. The pair had been on their way home to Stanwood.

Two passengers of the Jeep were also hurt, according to police: A 34-year-old Snohomish County man who was in the back seat of the Jeep had life-threatening injuries and remains in the intensive-care unit at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Injuries to a 35-year-old woman who was in the front seat were not serious, and she was released from the hospital.

The man driving the Jeep ran into the woods, and neither a K-9 search nor a drone could find him, according to police.

Police believe the driver was a 37-year-old Seattle man who was already wanted for probation violations. He faces charges of felony vehicular assault, attempting to elude a police officer, felony hit-and-run, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Marysville police ask that anyone with information on the man call 360-363-8300 and ask for detective McShane or officer Belleme. You may also anonymously call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), use the P3 Tips smartphone app or visit P3Tips.com.