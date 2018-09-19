Initial reports indicate the man attempted to stab his wife after he saw arriving officers and the officers opened fire, killing the man.

Marysville police shot fatally shot a man after a woman called 911 Tuesday night to report her husband was armed with a knife and suicidal, according to officials.

The officers responded about 8 p.m. to the 13100 block of 57th Avenue Northeast after the woman said her armed husband was acting suicidal, erratic and aggressive, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

Initial reports indicate the man attempted to stab his wife after he saw the officers and the officers opened fire, the news release said.

The Marysville man, believed to be in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A knife was found at the scene.

The man’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

The news release says six Marysville officers responded, but only three were reported to be involved in the incident. The three officers are expected to placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

SMART is a team of detectives from various Snohomish County law-enforcement agencies who investigate police use-of-force incidents. Its investigation will be forwarded to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office for review.