A man with multiple skull fractures who was "bleeding profusely" told police he was attacked with a hatchet.

Marysville police are looking for a young man and woman suspected of attacking a man with a hatchet.

The victim, a 32-year-old Marysville man, walked to a Taco Bell parking lot on State Avenue before midnight Saturday “bleeding profusely from head wounds,” police said in a news statement released Thursday night.

Police said the man had multiple skull fractures.

The man told witnesses he had been hit in the head with a hatchet, or a small ax, while he was at the Totem Middle School campus with a man and woman who are both believed to be around 19 years old.

The victim said he had reached into his backpack when he was struck in the head, according to police.

Police did not explain the man’s purpose in meeting with the couple, but said he was able to escape across the street to the Taco Bell.

The male suspect, who the victim said might go by the nickname “Lucky,” was described to police as being about 6 feet tall, thin and white, with long brown hair pulled up inside a beanie cap. The woman was also described as being thin and white with long brown hair. She was wearing dark high heels, stretch pants and a white Adidas jacket during the assault, police said.

Marysville police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the two suspects, to call the police or contact Detective Cori Shackleton at 360-363-8364, or cshackleton@marysvillewa.gov.