After stabbing his wife, the man dropped her off at the ER, police said, and drove away.

A 45-year-old Marysville man was arrested Saturday after he stabbed his wife multiple times, police said. The woman, 30, was in critical but stable condition Saturday afternoon, awaiting surgery.

Police said the woman reported that her husband stabbed her after learning she was filing for divorce.

He then drove her to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, dropped her off at the emergency room just before 1 a.m. Saturday, and drove off.

About 7:50 a.m., Whatcom County deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers found the man’s vehicle parked on Chuckanut Drive in Bow, north of Burlington.

The vehicle was idling and had a hose running from the exhaust pipe into the passenger compartment.

Marysville police booked him into the Snohomish County Jail on Saturday afternoon for investigation of domestic assault in the first degree.