A woman who was hit by a car in Ballard last week has died from her injuries, and officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver, Seattle police said Thursday.

The woman was in a Fred Meyer parking lot in the 900 block of Northwest 45th Street around noon on March 19 when the driver struck her, police said.

The driver fled after the collision, and the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She has since died, police said.

No further information about her or the suspect was immediately available.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or witnessed the collision to contact them at 206-233-5000.