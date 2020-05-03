A 23-year-old Maple Valley man charged with molesting two young boys at the COVID-19 child-care center at Lake Wilderness Elementary School last month has since been charged with first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree child molestation, accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy in his neighborhood.

Bryan Neyers, a paraeducator in the Tahoma School District, was arrested April 24 at his residence after two boys, ages 7 and 9, reported they had been sexually touched while attending the child-care center set up to look after the children of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, jail and court records show. He was released from jail two days later, after posting $250,000 bail.

Neyers was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree child molestation, according to charging documents. That same day, King County sheriff’s detectives arrested Neyers on investigation of child rape as he left the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent following a court hearing on the earlier molestation charges, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott. Neyers is now being held in lieu of $750,000 bail, jail records show.

King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Celia Lee acknowledged in charging documents that Neyers is being held on substantial bail.

“However, given the nature and scope of the defendant’s actions — multiple rapes and molestations of multiple victims under the age of 10 — and his positions of authority over young children, it is apparent to the State that the defendant actively seeks out victims and develops relationships of trust with young boys anywhere he can find them: in his workplace, in schools and day care, and in his own neighborhood,” Lee wrote in the charges.

In both cases, Neyers told the child victims to keep his actions secret, Lee wrote.

“Given the number of children the defendant had access to as a paraeducator, day care worker and camp counselor, this is an active and dynamic multi-victim investigation with interviews and additional investigation presently underway,” she wrote.

Neyers worked as a paraeducator at Glacier Park Elementary School and also previously worked in the Extended Enrichment Program at Tahoma Elementary School, the Tahoma School District announced in a Facebook post following Neyers’ initial arrest. The post, which did not identify Neyers by name, said Neyers was placed on administrative leave.

According to the most recent charges, which were filed Wednesday:

During the investigation into child molestation allegations involving the two boys at the day care center, a King County sheriff’s detective conducted a safety interview with a 7-year-old boy who lived in Neyers’ neighborhood, after learning Neyers had spent one-on-one time with the child. The boy was interviewed April 27 and did not report anything inappropriate, but spoke about playing video games and sometimes getting rides from Neyers.

After the detective left, the boy and his mother went for a bike ride — and it was at that time that the boy began making incremental disclosures to his mother about sexual abuse that began in December 2018, the charges say. The boy’s mother called police.

One of the first rapes disclosed by the boy happened in the back seat of Neyers’ car, while the boy’s mother was at the hospital with a dying family member. Other sexual assaults occurred in Neyers’ car, bedroom and inside a motor home, the charges say.

During a child-forensic interview, the boy said he had been sexually touched by Neyers multiple times and reported that Neyers had told him, “Still keeping the secret buddy.”