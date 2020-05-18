King County prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old Maple Valley paraeducator, who is already facing child rape and molestation charges involving three young boys, with the first-degree rape of a fourth child.

The boy disclosed he was shoved into a shower and raped by Bryan Neyers while attending a summer day care program in 2014, according to prosecutors.

Neyers, who worked in the Tahoma School District before being placed on administrative leave after his initial arrest April 24, was previously charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation. He is accused of sexually touching two boys, ages 7 and 9, who attended the child-care center at Lake Wilderness Elementary School set up to look after the children of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, court records show.

Neyers spent two days in jail but was released after posting $250,000 bail, jail records show.

During the child-molestation investigation, King County Sheriff’s detectives interviewed a 7-year-old boy who lived in Neyers’ Maple Valley neighborhood after learning the child had spent one-on-one time with Neyers, charging papers say. The boy disclosed several sexual assaults that occurred in Neyers’ car, bedroom and inside a motor home.

Neyers was arrested a second time April 28 and was charged with first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree child molestation in that case.

On May 6, the father of a fourth boy called sheriff’s detectives and said his son, who is now 13, disclosed that he was sexually assaulted by Neyers in summer 2014, when the boy was 7, say the most recent charges, which were filed Thursday.

Neyers, who was 17 at the time of the 2014 alleged rape, remains jailed, with bail now set at $2 million, jail and court records show.

According to the Tahoma School District, Neyers also worked as a paraeducator at Glacier Lake Elementary School and in the Early Enrichment Program at Tahoma Elementary School.

“Based upon this information, paired with the other previously filed cases, the defendant appears to have been grooming and sexually assaulting young boys in his capacity as a trusted adult for at least the past six years,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Celia Lee wrote in charging papers. “Given that this investigation commenced less than four weeks ago, the degree to which the defendant impressed secrecy upon the presently identified victims, and his access to children, the State believes there may be additional victims.”

Lee noted in the charges that when detectives searched Neyers’ house, computers found in his bedroom had been partially disassembled and rendered inoperable. It appeared Neyers was attempting to destroy evidence before his arrest and forensic searches on hard drives, tablets and a cellphone seized by detectives are now underway, Lee wrote.

According to the most recent charges:

After Neyers was arrested last month, the Tahoma School District sent a letter to parents about the sheriff’s investigation into his conduct. The 13-year-old’s parents asked their son, who had attended the district’s early enrichment program during school years and summers, if anything had happened to him.

The boy, who had been close to Neyers, initially told his parents no, but then disclosed he had been raped by Neyers during a field trip to Lake Wilderness Park in Maple Valley when he was 7, the charges say. His father then contacted detectives.

The charges say kids attending the summer day care program were required to be escorted to the bathroom by an adult. Neyers took the boy to the bathroom and after he had finished using the facilities, Neyers pushed the boy into a shower and raped him, the charges say. Afterward, Neyers told the boy, “this is a secret, don’t tell,” according to the charges.

During a child-forensic interview, the boy said Neyers acted like “a cool friend” who gave kids gifts and candy, according to the charges.

Neyers started texting the boy in July 2017 and sent his last text to the boy on April 17, a week before he was arrested, the charges say.