A 23-year-old man who worked as a paraeducator at Glacier Park Elementary School in Maple Valley was arrested Friday, accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to the Tahoma School District.

The man, who is now on administrative leave, also worked in the Extended Enrichment Program at Tahoma Elementary School, the district said in a statement posted Saturday on its Facebook page. He was a staff member of the COVID-19 child care service at Lake Wilderness Elementary School. The district did not provide more specifics about that role, but noted that he did not work with students in pre-kindergarten through first grade.

The man was arrested by the King County Sheriff’s Office but has not yet been criminally charged. No other details about the alleged sexual assault were released.

The district is now checking the man’s other job assignments and said that information will be shared with parents. The post says parents of students who had contact with the employee may be contacted by police.

Interim Superintendent Mike Maryanski said the school district is cooperating fully with the police investigation, and will hire an outside investigator as well, according to the post.

“We are saddened that any of our young people would be subjected to abuse,” Maryanski was quoted as saying. “Our hearts go out to them and we pledge our support in this difficult time.”

A hotline was set up Sunday for parents and guardians who do not have reason to believe their child was assaulted but want to leave a message for the district about the man’s arrest, according to the district’s website. That number is 425-413-3485. Emails may be sent to TSDMessages@tahomasd.us. Counselors will also be available Monday at the Lake Wilderness child care site, 24216 Witte Road S.E., Maple Valley.

If you think your child has been assaulted, you can reach Detective MaryLisa Priebe-Olson at 206-263-2110 or Marylisa.Priebe-Olson@kingcounty.gov.