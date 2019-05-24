Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a 52-year-old man was found dead in an Everett storage unit Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fourth Avenue West around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after someone reported finding the body, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

In the statement, the sheriff’s office said the death appears suspicious.

Detectives believe the man is from Everett. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the body and cause of death.