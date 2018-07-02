The body was found near Blue Stilly Park by someone walking their dog.

Snohomish County detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in an Arlington park over the weekend.

The man’s body was found near Blue Stilly Park by someone walking their dog. He appears to have been shot several times, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives believe he was killed within the past week.

He appears to have been in his early 20s and has dark skin, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone who has reported someone missing who matches the description or who has information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line: 425-388-3845.