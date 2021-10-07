A state Department of Corrections community corrections officer was shot and wounded early Thursday as he arrived at work at the Shelton Field Office.

The officer was shot by an “unknown shooter” as he got out of his vehicle around 6 a.m., a DOC spokesperson told KING 5. The officer suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the torso and was taken to Mason General Hospital, the station reported. No information on the shooter was immediately available.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 7 a.m. that law enforcement officers were searching for “a potentially armed and dangerous person” in downtown Shelton. Police set up perimeters and were conducting a K9 search, said the tweet, which asked people to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

DOC’s Shelton Field Office, where individuals under community supervision report to community corrections officers, is at 507 N. Fourth St. The office is across West Alder Street from the Mason County Courthouse and about a half mile from Shelton City Hall.