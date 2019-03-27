Prosecutors have charged a man who was shot by Federal Way police earlier this month, accusing him of starting a shootout by opening fire on police during a traffic stop.

Ricky James Apodaca, 27, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm on March 15, according to charging documents. He has since been booked into King County Jail in absentia, as he continues to recover in the intensive-care unit at Harborview Medical Center, according to court records and hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Bail was set at $1 million.

Prosecutors say that on March 14, Apodaca stole a designer handbag from a store in The Commons Mall and pulled out a gun when a security guard tried to stop him. Another man, James William Banks, has also been charged with robbery.

Apodoca and two other men were in a car that was stopped by police in the 33300 block of Pacific Highway South, according to the charges. Prosecutors say Apodaca got out of the car and fired at officers, causing them to take cover behind their patrol cars, according to charges.

Three officers returned fire, striking Apodaca several times. He fell to the ground, but police shot at him again after they say he tried to get up and pointed his gun at the officers, according to charges. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The two other men in the car told police they didn’t know Apodaca was armed before the robbery and didn’t witness him shooting at officers, according to charges. One of the men, James William Banks, has been charged with robbery.

Police have surveillance video from near the scene of the traffic stop but cannot release it because the shooting is still under investigation, Federal Way Police spokesman Commander Kurt Schwan wrote in an email.

The shooting is being investigated by the Valley Investigation Team, which is made up of detectives and crime-scene investigators from Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Tukwila, Renton and Port of Seattle police departments.