Seattle police officers responded to a shooting in the Hillman City neighborhood that left one man wounded late Monday night.

Monday night’s shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Graham Street at around 11:36 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers are responding to a shooting in the 4600 block of S Graham Street. @SeattleFire transported a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg to HMC in stable condition. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 27, 2021

The shooting follows a two-day period during which four people were killed in separate shootings across the city. Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday both police and community-led efforts are needed to address the recent wave of gun violence.