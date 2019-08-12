A 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, according to police.

Officers found the victim in the 500 block of South Donovan Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting calls about gunshots. The victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and buttocks, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

Witnesses told officers the victim had been arguing with another man before the shooting. The suspected gunman ran from the scene, police said.