One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday near Nesbit Avenue North and North 90th Street.
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting
near Licton Springs Thursday. Police have arrested a male suspect.
The shooting happened near Nesbit Avenue North and North 90th Street, Seattle Police posted on Twitter at 5:24 p.m.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He is currently in critical condition, said Seattle Fire Department spokesman Hilton Almond.
Police do not believe there are other suspects, according to a spokesman.
Most Read Local Stories
- Association of Washington cities backs Seattle in legal battle over income tax
- The 'Kavanaugh echo' hits a Washington state legislative race | Danny Westneat
- Councilmember Sawant says Seattle could slow police hiring, cut bureaucrats to replace head-tax money
- Art Institute of Seattle lays off all but 3 full-time teachers amid fears for school's future
- Activist groups file First Amendment lawsuit in Seattle over ICE arrests
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.