One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting

near Licton Springs Thursday. Police have arrested a male suspect.

The shooting happened near Nesbit Avenue North and North 90th Street, Seattle Police posted on Twitter at 5:24 p.m.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He is currently in critical condition, said Seattle Fire Department spokesman Hilton Almond.

Police do not believe there are other suspects, according to a spokesman.