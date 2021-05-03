A 22-year-old man was shot in downtown Seattle near Freeway Park Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Seneca Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a man shooting at someone, according to the Seattle Police Department.

When police arrived, they took a male suspect into custody and provided first aid to the victim, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on investigation of assault.

No further information about what led up to the shooting was immediately available.