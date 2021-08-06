A 57-year-old man was wounded in a shooting that occurred in a Ballard parking lot early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest at about 2:40 a.m., according to an item in the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter. Upon arrival, police found a man on the ground, bleeding from his abdomen.

Police said he was transported to the Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses reported they heard a man yelling he had been shot, after they heard shouting in the parking lot, followed by gunfire, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.