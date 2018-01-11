One of the suspects, alleged getaway driver Brenda Troyer, was charged with kidnapping in addition to murder. Her bail was set at $2 million.
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Washington state sheriff’s deputy after a home invasion.
Prosecutors say 32-year-old Frank Pawul also was charged Thursday with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney. Pawul’s bail was set at $5 million.
Charging documents say McCartney was responded to a break-in Sunday at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma. Shortly after arriving, he made a “shots fired” call. Deputies found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound.
Also killed was suspect Henry Carden, who authorities say shot himself in the head.
It’s not clear if Pawul or Troyer have attorneys.