A woman and man are facing murder, arson and auto-theft charges in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a woman in a Ballard parking lot last month, according to King County prosecutors.

Ashly Nichole Calixto, 33, and Larry Wayne Miller Jr., 42, are being held in the King County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail, according to charging documents. Miller was already in jail in connection with an unrelated robbery when he was charged in the hit-and-run, Seattle police said.

The victim — identified as 52-year-old Lori Tate — had finished shopping with her 12-year-old son at a Fred Meyer store around noon March 19 and was loading her items into her car when Calixto and Miller drove by and attempted to grab her purse, according to the charges.

Tate was dragged and run over by the truck containing Calixto and Miller, the charging documents said. Tate’s son cried for help as the pair drove away from the parking lot, the charges said.

One witness told police a man was driving during the incident.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Northwest 45th Street they found the injured Tate laying on the pavement, according to a Seattle police report. Witnesses told police they had heard squealing tires and saw a truck speeding away from Tate.

Advertising

Tate was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but she never regained full consciousness and died at the hospital three days later.

On March 22, King County sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire in Burien, where they found a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup engulfed in flames and pushed down an embankment. The truck matched witnesses’ description of the vehicle involved in the Ballard hit-and-run and detectives matched its identification number to a truck stolen from a Georgetown neighborhood in late February.

The owner of the pickup later confirmed to police his truck had been stolen and positively identified it after it was recovered in Burien.

Miller was arrested March 27 after detectives received a tip that he was staying at a Days Inn in Tukwila. He was taken into custody by Seattle police on probable cause for an unrelated robbery.

Detectives arrested Calixto almost two weeks later at the same Tukwila motel.