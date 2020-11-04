Kent police officers shot and killed an armed man Wednesday night, while they were responding to a domestic violence call, a department spokesperson said.

Officers responded to the 13000 block of Southeast 204th Place around 8:10 p.m. to investigate a domestic violence assault, according to a statement from the Kent Police Department. When they arrived at the house, a man with a rifle fired at least one shot at the officers, the statement said.

Kent police Commander Robert Hollis said he wasn’t sure if the man fired at the officers inside or outside the home.

Officers returned fire, hitting the man, before losing sight of him, Hollis said.

“We don’t know if he was running away or if he fell down behind something,” he said.

After a SWAT team responded to the house, officers located the man’s body on the property, the statement said. He had died at the scene, Hollis said.

The man’s family members, who were also at the scene, were out of the house when the shooting occurred, police said. No one else was injured.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) is investigating the shooting. No further information about the man was immediately available.