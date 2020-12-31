Seattle police are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a Seattle fire station in Rainier Valley on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of South Cloverdale Street and Rainier Avenue South around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, police said in a statement Thursday. While police were on their way, Seattle fire officials reported someone, later identified as a 20-year-old man, had been dropped off at Fire Station 28, about 1 ½ miles north on Rainier.

The driver who brought the man to the fire station left shortly after, police said.

Firefighters began treating the man and medics later took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers found shell casings in a parking lot in the 8600 block of Rainier Avenue South and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.