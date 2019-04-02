Police say a 61-year-old man with developmental disabilities was attacked at a bus stop in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood last week, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

The man was reportedly struck with a baseball bat while he was sitting at a bus stop at Rainier Avenue South and South Fisher Place around 12:40 p.m. March 24. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of severe head injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, according to Seattle Police.

Police reviewed security footage from a nearby business and believe the suspect drove away in a gold Ford Contour, of a model year around 1998-2000, with a sunroof and a spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line: 206-233-5000.