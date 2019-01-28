A 51-year-old died from a gunshot wound at Harborview Medical Center, after he was involved in a disturbance with an older man on a public bus on Saturday.

A 51-year-old man who was shot on board a Metro bus in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood on Saturday has died from his injuries.

The man was shot a little after 11 a.m. Saturday near Fourth Avenue South and South Walker Street, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He died sometime later on Saturday, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

The victim was involved in a “disturbance” with an 88-year-old man, and witnesses later told officers the younger man violently pushing the older man as he attempted to board the bus, according to Seattle Police. The older man pulled out a handgun and fired, a spokesman said at the time.

Following the shooting, the 88-year-old attempted to get off the bus but fell and struck his head in the stairwell, police said. He was also taken to Harborview in serious condition.

Later Saturday, the 88-year-old had been moved out of the intensive-care unit and his condition was upgraded to satisfactory, Gregg said. It was unclear on Monday whether the older man was still in the hospital or if he had been discharged, she said.

As of noon Monday, no one had been booked into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide, according to the jail’s online inmate roster.

