After beating and trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend in Bellevue, a 24-year-old man led police on a high-speed chase through Renton and into Seattle and attempted a carjacking before he was arrested, according to Bellevue police.

A 25-year-old woman called 911 Wednesday morning at about 10:18 a.m. and whispered an address into the phone, Bellevue police said in a statement. Dispatchers heard screams in the background.

The woman ultimately told police that her ex-boyfriend had entered her apartment on 145th Place Southeast, broke down her bathroom door, assaulted her and was trying to kidnap her when she escaped and ran to the apartment complex’s office. The ex-boyfriend jumped into his car and drove it into the front of the building where she was hiding, police said.

When police arrived, the man drove off with officers in pursuit, traveling down southbound Interstate 405 and reaching speeds over 80 mph, police said. He attempted to carjack another car before officers arrested him.

The woman had minor injuries, and the man was taken to the hospital to be “cleared” before being booked into jail, police said.

Dramatic helicopter footage from KIRO showed the end of the chase, with the man trying to drive off in a carjacked minivan as officers surrounded him and pulled him out.