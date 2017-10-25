After killing his estranged wife, Samuel Stills shot himself in the face but survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound, King County prosecutors say.

A 52-year-old SeaTac man was charged this week with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in the living room of the house they once shared, according to King County prosecutors.

After killing his wife in front of his mother, Samuel Stills shot himself in the face but survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound, charging papers say. As of Wednesday, Stills was still being treated at Harborview Medical Center, but he has been booked into jail in absentia, with bail set at $2 million dollars, according to prosecutors.

Stills was also charged with a firearm enhancement, unlawful possession of a firearm and two aggravators for committing a crime of domestic violence and killing his wife within sight and sound of their minor, prosecutors allege.

The victim has been identified as Shinelle Stills, 50, who had filed for divorce in May after 17 years of marriage.

Shinelle Stills had moved out of the family home in the 16000 block of 39th Lane South a couple of months ago but returned Sunday evening to visit her son and pets, charging papers say. A heated argument between the couple ensued, with Samuel Stills accusing his estranged wife of “having relationships with other men,” say the charges.

Samuel Stills retrieved a 9 mm handgun from his room then shot Shinelle Stills once in the back, then stood over her and fired three more times after she collapsed on the floor, the charges say.

Samuel Stills’ mother had yelled for her son to stop and called 911. The couple’s 14-year-old son came out of his bedroom after hearing the gunshots and saw his father standing over his mother, charging papers say.