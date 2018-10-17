Prosecutors say a 14-year-old Auburn girl was walking to school last week when a man forced her into his apartment and sexually assaulted her. She escaped when he fell asleep and used his phone to call police.

An Auburn man has been charged with second-degree rape, accused of grabbing a 14-year-old girl off the street, forcing her back to his apartment and sexually assaulting her, according to King County prosecutors.

After the girl escaped the apartment and called 911 using her attacker’s cellphone, Ronald Williams, 52, hold up in the apartment, prompting an hourslong standoff with a SWAT team that put two nearby schools in lockdown, according to charging papers and news accounts. He eventually surrendered and remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail after charges were filed last week, jail and court records show.

On Oct. 9, the girl was walking to school on 37th Street Southeast and noticed a man watching her “like a perv,” charging papers say. She didn’t see him cross the street, but she told police he was suddenly behind her and pressed what the girl believed was a gun into her back, which she heard him cock, the charges say. She said the man told her to “smile and play nice,” saying if she complied she wouldn’t be harmed.

He took the girl across the street to his apartment, where he ordered her into the bedroom, told her undress and assaulted her, the charges say. The girl told police she begged the man to stop and tried to fight him off, but he choked her into submission, then made her take a shower with him. The girl said her attacker tied her to the bed with socks and then briefly left the apartment. While he was gone, she managed to free herself and called 911 just before 1 p.m. but hung up when she heard the man return, the charges say.

After the man fell asleep, the girl said she took his cellphone, left the apartment and called 911, the charges allege. The complaint says responding officers found her sitting on the steps outside the building.

After getting the girl to safety, police ordered Williams to come out of the apartment, but he refused and a SWAT team was called in, charging papers say.

To get the man to leave the apartment, SWAT officers “put an explosive on his front door and blew the door off its hinges,” a police spokesman said at the time.

Williams exited the apartment around 5 p.m. and was arrested. Inside the apartment, officers found the girl’s jacket, sweatshirt, shoes and backpack, the charges say.