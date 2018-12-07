During an argument with his wife in an Uber, Cameron Espitia pulled out a handgun and shot Jennifer Morrison Espitia in the back of the head in July 2017. He was arrested a short time later. Espitia pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October and was sentenced Friday to 19 years in prison.

A man who told police he’d had a “bad night” after shooting his wife to death in an Uber after the couple attended a wedding has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The sentence handed down to Cameron Espitia, now 32, was agreed upon by his attorneys and prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm on Oct. 31 for the death of Jennifer Morrison Espitia, 29, who was fatally shot in the back of the head just after midnight on July 2, 2017.

Hours earlier, she and her husband had attended the wedding of one of her high school friends at a hotel on Westlake Avenue. After the reception, Morrison Espitia wanted to go home to Hillman City, but her husband — who had been drinking — wanted to go to an after party, according to charging papers.

They got into an Uber, with Morrison Espitia seated in the front passenger seat and Espitia in the rear passenger seat behind the driver.

The driver later told police the couple argued as he drove and recalled part of the fight was about Cameron Espitia’s mother. Espitia told the driver to drop him off on Aurora Avenue, but his wife told the driver to ignore Espitia and continue driving, say the charges.

The driver said he heard a “boom” and initially thought he’d hit something or blown a tire. He then saw Jennifer Morrison Espitia’s head drop down, and he realized she’d been shot.

Fearing he’d be shot next, the driver asked Cameron Espitia where he’d like to go. He then dropped him off after being instructed to pull over, the charges say. The driver then drove another block and called 911.

Officers located Cameron Espitia in the 2100 block of Queen Anne Avenue North. Police say Espitia told officers he’d had “a bad night” and had been stranded by his wife after an argument, according to the charges.

He had a handgun on him and officers saw what appeared to be dried blood on the right shoulder of his suit, the charges say.

Though detectives noted “a strong odor of intoxicants” on Espitia, he “was able to converse with us coherently and answer questions that we had of the events of the evening leading up to the Uber ride pickup,” charging papers say.

During Friday’s hearing, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Berliner told King County Superior Court Judge Susan Amini that it was “simply baffling why the defendant made this choice to kill Jennifer.

“But those were his choices, regardless of his level of intoxication,” she said.

Bri Anicia, Jennifer Morrison’s sister, told Espitia: “We loved you Cameron … you were our brother, our son.

“You vowed to protect her,” she said. “Aand instead, you took her away from this world.”

Espitia, addressing the courtroom, said only: “Just forgive me, because I never will.”

His attorney, Kevin McCabe, told the judge that the “19 yers he has agreed to is his concrete way of apology.”

Espitia, a California native, was employed by the U.S. Coast Guard at the time of his arrest. At the time, police said Espitia claimed he couldn’t remember what happened between getting into the Uber and waking up in some bushes, charging papers say.

Morrison Espitia graduated from Mercer Island High School and was on the rowing team at Saint Mary’s College in California, according to a college-athletics biography. She won a community-service award for working as a peer educator at Planned Parenthood, working at a day care and building homes in Mexico. Before her death, she worked in employee benefits at the risk-prevention/insurance-needs firm Marsh & McLennan Agency, according to her Facebook page.

Information from Times archives is included in this story. Reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this report.