The judge noted Michael Beal's extensive criminal history before giving Beal the maximum sentence allowed.

TACOMA — A man who killed a woman when he rammed her car at high speeds while fleeing from police has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

KOMO-TV reports 44-year-old Michael Beal pleaded guilty to manslaughter and vehicular homicide in Pierce County Superior Court Friday in the death of Janice Porcher.

Beal was too choked up to speak in court so his lawyer read a letter to Porcher’s family, expressing Beal’s apologies for what happened.

Superior Court Judge Garold Johnson noted Beal’s extensive criminal history before giving Beal the maximum sentence allowed, just over 23 years in prison.