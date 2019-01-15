The defendant previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, with a special finding that the crime "occurred within sight to sound of the victim's and the defendant's minor children."

EVERETT — A man who killed his wife at her Snohomish-area home as they were divorcing last year has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

The Daily Herald reports Paul Martinez was sentenced Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court for the shooting death of 45-year-old Holly Martinez.

He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, with a special finding that the crime “occurred within sight to sound of the victim’s and the defendant’s minor children.”

Authorities responded to her home June 18 and found Holly Martinez suffering from gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Court documents say Paul Martinez had come to the house saying he needed to pick up some things, and then their children heard a commotion upstairs.

Paul Martinez said in court that he wanted healing to begin for his children.