Joseph D. Hudek IV claims his bizarre, violent behavior on a Seattle-to-Beijing flight in July came after he ingested edible marijuana just before he boarded the plane.

A Florida man who went berserk last July on a Seattle-to-Beijing flight, beating passengers and crew members with a wine bottle before being subdued, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Joseph D. Hudek IV, 24, pleaded guilty in February to one count of interfering with a flight-crew member and three counts of assault on an aircraft. The Tampa man faced up to 20 years in prison.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Hudek’s Seattle attorney, Robert Flennaugh II, said his client had been a model citizen for all but two hours of his life. He said Hudek was under the influence of edible marijuana, ingested just before the flight, when he erupted on the flight.

The courtroom was filled with Hudek’s supporters, many of whom had written letters on his behalf to U.S. District Judge John Coughenour.

However, federal prosecutors argued that Hudek should face the same harsh punishment doled out to impaired drivers who endanger lives. They recommended a five-year sentence.

According to federal charges, Hudek — whose mother worked for Delta — was flying first class on a “dependent pass” aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 129 on July 6, along with 209 other passengers and 11 crew members.

Witnesses said Hudek got up from his seat and tried to open an exit door while the flight was over the Pacific Ocean, managing to move the lever about halfway up.

When two flight attendants tried to stop him from opening the door, Hudek became violent, federal prosecutors said. A melee ensued in which Hudek punched one of the attendants twice in the face, hit a male passenger in the head with a wine bottle and punched him several times.

A flight attendant grabbed two wine bottles and hit Hudek with both, breaking one over his head.

According to a complaint filed by the FBI in Seattle, “Hudek did not seem impacted by the breaking of a full liter red wine bottle over his head, and instead shouted, ‘Do you know who I am?’ or words to that effect.”

It ended up taking several passengers to restrain him before the plane returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to a federal complaint.

One of the flight attendants and a male passenger were treated for severe facial injuries, including bruising and bloody lacerations.

Hudek later filed an affidavit with the court stating that he purchased and ingested edible marijuana in Seattle just before his flight.

“Later, while on the airplane and after I had consumed the marijuana, I began to feel dramatically different,” Hudek said in the sworn document. The affidavit did not say how much edible marijuana he consumed.

Flennaugh, Hudek’s attorney, also submitted an affidavit from Hudek’s personal physician that known side effects of orally ingested marijuana can include paranoia, confusion, hallucinations and combativeness. His attorneys also submitted more than 300 letters of recommendation to the court, arguing that he had no history of violence or substance abuse.

Hudek had earlier agreed to pay restitution to the injured passengers in an amount to be determined at the sentencing hearing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.