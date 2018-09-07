Sounder, Amtrak and freight trains were halted while police attempted to coax the man out from under a freight train in Seattle.

A man who delayed rail traffic in Seattle for nearly an hour Thursday after he crawled under a train was arrested for investigation of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction of a train causing delays, BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said Friday.

Sounder, Amtrak and freight trains were halted around 5 p.m. while police attempted to coax the man out from under a freight train near the 8100 block of Airport Way South. Sound Transit canceled a Sounder train that was set to leave Tacoma at 5:15 p.m.

At one point, as officers walked away, the man tried to run off and was arrested, Melonas said.

Police said Thursday the man was in crisis.

Melonas said Friday that he did not know whether the man was injured in the incident or received mental-health care.

The tracks reopened and trains began moving again at 5:50 p.m., according to Sound Transit.

Melonas said accessing railroad property is “illegal, disruptive and dangerous.”