A 21-year-old Marysville man told Seattle police his friend was shot in the head during a fight with a group of robbers who interrupted their pre-Super Bowl bonfire on Alki Beach earlier this month, according to King County prosecutors.

But the story Allan Hawley allegedly told Seattle Police Department gang-unit detectives fell apart when the detectives reviewed video-surveillance footage from a business across the street from the shooting scene: The video showed it was Hawley who rummaged around in a pickup, retrieved a 9 mm handgun and fired five rounds into a group of men who had already stopped fighting and were seen “hugging it out,” say criminal charges filed Monday.

Hawley was arrested Feb. 5, three days after the shooting, at his home in Marysville. He remains jailed in lieu of $400,000 bail, jail and court records show. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree assault: one count for shooting his 21-year-old friend in the head and the second count for shooting a second man, also 21, in the ankle, the charges say. Both charges carry firearm enhancements.

Though the shooting was investigated by the gang unit, the charges make no mention of whether any of the fight participants are known or suspected gang members.

According to the charges:

At 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, Seattle police responded to a report of a shooting at 2620 Alki Ave. S.W., where they found a man on the ground in a pool of blood. The man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, but he survived the shooting and was later interviewed by detectives.

Hawley presented himself as a witness and told detectives he and his friend, the injured man, had come to Alki Beach to celebrate the upcoming Super Bowl game and were enjoying a bonfire when they were approached by a group of men who tried to rob Hawley and his friend. Hawley claimed he and his friend fought back and during the struggle, one of the robbers pulled out a handgun. The handgun went off, and one of the bullets struck his friend in the head, the charges say Hawley told officers.

Hawley provided a description of the robbers and the gun and officers observed that he had bruises on his face and a swollen, black eye, injuries consistent with being in a fight, the charges say.

Police recovered four 9 mm shell casings from the planting strip in between the street and the sidewalk that parallels the beach.

While still at the shooting scene, detectives were notified that a second man had shown up at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way with a gunshot wound to his right ankle. A couple of detectives went to the hospital to interview the man, who was evasive and said only that he had been at Alki Beach with a girl when he was shot, according to the charges. The man denied being in a fight despite bruises and scratches on his face.

Three days later, detectives reviewed video footage from a business across the street.

“In reviewing the security videos, it became very clear that suspect Allan Hawley’s claims of what happened at Alki Beach were absolutely NOT TRUE,” a detective wrote in charging papers.

According to the charges, the video shows Hawley and three other young men arrived at the beach in a pickup. About an hour later, a sedan pulled up with two men and two women inside. Four minutes later, Hawley and the sedan’s driver began fighting “for no reason,” the man shot in the head later told detectives.

Their fight broke up and everyone returned to their respective vehicles, but then the sedan’s passenger and Hawley’s friend began fighting and both Hawley and the sedan’s driver joined in, according to charges.

After the fight broke up a second time, Hawley returned to the pickup and appeared to search for something in the back seat and center console. Meanwhile, Hawley’s friend and the sedan’s passenger resumed fighting but a minute later were seen “hugging it out,” the charges say.

In the meantime, the video captured Hawley racking a gun inside the pickup. He stepped out of the truck and fired five rounds at the sedan, striking his friend in the head and “tracking” the sedan’s driver as he ran around his car, the charges say. The driver, who was shot in the ankle, hopped into the back seat of his car, which was driven off by one of the women.

Hawley ran to help his friend who was unresponsive on the ground, and the pickup drove off without him, the charges say.