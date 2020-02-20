A man who called 911 Saturday evening to report his friend’s fatal injuries has been arrested on investigation of homicide, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 41, told dispatchers around 6:20 p.m. Saturday that he had woken up from a nap and found his 51-year-old friend unresponsive on the ground with a knife in his hand, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken from the 18800 block of Southeast 216th Street, in unincorporated King County near Renton, to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died, Abbott said.

The suspect has been booked into King County Jail.