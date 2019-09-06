A 28-year-old man fatally shot himself in a Capitol Hill apartment after a several-hour standoff with police early Friday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The man was wanted for allegedly shooting at a Bellevue police officer during a car prowl on Aug. 30, according to a statement from the Bellevue Police Department.

Police shared a photo of the suspect with the media this week, and around 3:30 a.m. Friday, someone called 911 to report that a man sleeping on his couch appeared to be the suspect, according to a statement from Seattle Police. The caller told police the man was armed.

Seattle Police SWAT and hostage-negotiation teams were sent to the apartment in the 100 block of Melrose Avenue East, but the man refused to speak to police, according to the statement.

Officers heard a single gunshot from inside the apartment around 7:20 a.m. and found the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The King County Medical Examiner will officially determine the cause and manner of death and identify the man.