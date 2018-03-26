The suspect posted bail and was released from custoidy. But U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement later detained him in a courthouse parking lot as he arrived for a hearing. He is now at a detention center in Tacoma.
ASTORIA, Ore. — Immigration officials say an Oregon man charged with rape had twice been deported.
The Daily Astorian reports Seaside police arrested 24-year-old Anastacio Eugenio Lopez-Fabian in February after investigators determined he had sex several times with a girl younger than 14. In addition to rape, he’s charged with assault and harassment.
Lopez-Fabian posted bail and was released. But U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement later detained him in a courthouse parking lot as he arrived for a hearing.
He is now at a detention center in Tacoma, Washington.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell says Lopez-Fabian was deported to Guatemala in 2013 and 2014.
The federal agency criticized Clatsop County last year for not detaining undocumented immigrants.
Sheriff Tom Bergin says: “He posted bail, so there’s not much we can do unless ICE notifies us, which it didn’t.”