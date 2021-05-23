A man who called 911 Sunday to identify himself as the suspect who shot a woman and toddler in SeaTac a day earlier apparently killed himself when deputies came to meet him at a Skyway gas station, the King County Sheriff’s Office reported.

“The preliminary evidence is that he took his own life as deputies were arriving to contact him,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer said.

Formal identification of the man remains pending, but Meyer said “it appears that this is the same subject involved in the SeaTac shooting.”

The 46-year-old suspect had been wanted for the Saturday morning shooting at a home in the 15200 block of 30th Avenue South in SeaTac. The man’s 1-year-old son and a woman believed to be the boy’s grandmother were shot, Meyer said.

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition Saturday, although the woman has been upgraded to satisfactory condition as of Sunday, Meyer said.

After the shooting, deputies located the man’s Ford van in the 5100 block of South Bond Street in Seattle on Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office later tweeted out the suspect’s name and photographs, saying he was wanted in connection with three felonies: attempted murder, assault and attempted kidnapping. The tweet noted the man should be considered armed and dangerous and asked anyone who knew of his whereabouts to call 911.

About 2:40 p.m. Sunday, a man identifying himself as the suspect called 911, indicating that he was at a gas station in Skyway at South 118th Street and 68th Avenue South, Meyer said.

“He said that he wanted deputies to come,” Meyer added.

A short time later, as deputies arrived, the man walked away from the gas station and apparently shot himself, Meyer said.

Detectives were still gathering evidence at the crime scene Sunday afternoon, added Meyer, who noted it’s “way to early to know” if the firearm used in the apparent suicide is the same weapon used in Saturday’s shooting.

The Seattle Times typically does not identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged, or, in the event a suspect dies pending charges, until formal identification. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to a message left Sunday.