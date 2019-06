A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Auburn on Friday afternoon, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was shot by someone known to him in the 34000 block of Military Road South around 4:40 p.m., according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The shooter fled in a car, according to the sheriff’s office.

