A 23-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot near Auburn Friday afternoon, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was shot by someone known to him around 4:30 p.m. in the 34000 block of Military Road South, which is in unincorporated King County, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was in serious condition that evening, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

The shooter fled in a car, according to the sheriff’s office.