Complaints about a voyeur in the college neighborhood have been coming in since May.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of felony voyeurism in the University District.

Seattle police believe the man is responsible for multiple incidents reported between May 2018 and last week.

He is accused of peering into ground-floor windows of homes and apartment buildings, at times tapping on the windows to gain the attention of the victims while he masturbated, according to a Seattle Police Department statement.

Victims described the suspect to police as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with brown hair and “scruffy” facial hair, average height and weight, and usually wearing a dark jacket and jeans. The suspect was photographed on two occasions.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on Tuesday. Police found him after receiving tips about the individual.