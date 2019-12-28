The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office on Friday night identified a man arrested for allegedly stealing a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue ambulance and leading law enforcement on a chase down southbound Interstate 5.

Cody James Snow, 31, was held in the Cowlitz County jail as of Saturday on suspicion of a number of crimes related to the ambulance theft and for violating the terms of his probation on an unrelated offense.

Firefighters were responding to a house in the Lexington area around noon Friday for a report of breathing difficulties when Snow left the house, entered the unoccupied ambulance and drove away, according to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Cowlitz 2 crew reported the theft and several agencies — including the Washington State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office — began chasing Snow, who refused to stop while driving at speeds of 80 to 90 mph on southbound I-5.

Snow “used all lanes of travel” and had the ambulance’s emergency lights activated, according to the Sheriff’s Office release. He drove over spike strips deployed by a Washington State Patrol officer, flattening all six tires of the vehicle.

The ambulance pulled into the median near milepost 24 and became stuck on BNSF railroad tracks. Snow, found inside, was not cooperative with deputies, who used police dog Icarus to bring him out of the ambulance.

The ambulance contained controlled medications as well as a wallet and credit cards belonging to a Cowlitz 2 employee. It has been taken out of service for repairs, the release said.

Snow was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County jail on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement officers, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license, escape from community custody and a felony drug charge.