The victim's wound is non-life-threatening, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

A man suspected of shooting his wife in Shoreline early Thursday and fleeing in his car has been arrested by Seattle police.

According to Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, the woman suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound when she was shot around 6 a.m.

“The husband then made suicidal statements, jumped in his vehicle and fled,” Abbott said.

Within an hour, Seattle police saw the man in his vehicle, he said. He initially failed to stop for police, but then pulled over near railroad tracks near East Marginal Way South and got into the back seat as if he intended to to barricade himself inside the vehicle, according to Abbott.

Police were waiting for negotiators and SWAT team members to arrive when the man came out on his own around 8:15 a.m.